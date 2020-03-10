There was a time not so long ago when progressives were riding high. Bernie Sanders and his brand of democratic socialism were ascendant. The old liberal guard was routed, and the terms of their surrender were unforgiving. Oh, for the heady days of … January.

Back then, progressive standard-bearer Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exemplified the triumphalism overtaking the American left. “They let anybody who the cat dragged in call themselves a progressive,” she lamented of the Congressional Progressive Caucus of which she is a member. “There’s no standard.” Indeed, Ocasio-Cortez continued, ideological litmus tests are valuable not just for explicitly doctrinal associations but the Democratic Party as a whole. “Democrats can be too big of a tent,” she asserted.

What a difference a few million votes can make.

By March, in what read like an implicit criticism of the Sanders campaign and the irascible sort of activist it attracts, Ocasio-Cortez had changed her tune. “Effective organizers,” she observed, “make people feel like theirs is a movement they want to be a part of.” The congresswoman added that such organizers “treat the internet as an organizing space,” and comport themselves accordingly. “It is important to fight for the issues, advance your argument, and grow the cause,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “To do so, the questions that organizers or anyone seeking to advance a cause or campaign should always ask themselves are: who else can we include, and how can we listen and include them?”

Ocasio-Cortez’s conciliatory turn is reflective of the real-world problems the Sanders campaign encountered when the Democratic primary race expanded to include the electorate outside the party’s most energetic (and monochromatic) early-state voters. The freshman congresswoman from the Bronx has discovered the distinctions between an ideological movement, which prioritizes the promotion of ideas, and a political party, which is nothing more than a vehicle to win elected offices and secure power. While it’s perfectly reasonable, even characteristic, for ideologically motivated actors to argue against certain ideas to the point of their exclusion in the movements they represent, political power-brokers have a narrower set of objectives.

This distinction becomes particularly evident when an unsavory ideological movement attaches itself to a political party. As I described in my book, Unjust: Social Justice and the Unmaking of America, there are moments in American history when both political parties have confronted the elements of their coalitions that became obstacles to a party’s prime directive: the acquisition of political power. No political party with an instinct toward self-preservation would go about purging its own members, no matter how distasteful they might be. Those institutions have, however, stigmatized ideas—even relatively popular notions—that turned off more voters than they attracted. The problem for Ocasio-Cortez is that it is her ideas that may come to be viewed as the obstacle before Democrats on their path to electoral success.

As Slate’s William Saletan chronicled, “Rank-and-file Democrats, as a whole, are significantly more pro-socialist than independents are.” While Democrats find themselves attracted anew to socialism’s tenets, a majority of the nation’s voters do not feel the same way. This condition could become a particularly personal one for Rep. Ocasio-Cortez in the near future.

As a Sanders surrogate, no one else can boast the kind of star power she regularly displays on the stump. And yet, as the polling circulated by disaffected Democrats last summer attested, Ocasio-Cortez’s capacity to define the Democratic Party for average voters is a net negative for that institution. According to that survey, 74 percent of registered voters knew who Ocasio-Cortez was, but only 22 percent viewed her favorably. The famed AOC has even managed to attract a primary opponent in her deep-blue New York City district—longtime CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera—who is seeking to frame the race as a referendum on socialism.

Ocasio-Cortez may survive her primary challenge, but there’s no question that her stores of political capital are substantially diminished by Bernie Sanders’s performance in the primary race. It does not, however, appear as though the odor attached to Sanders’s campaign will similarly taint socialism. The battle for the future of the party is one she can win, but it might not be a fight she can comprehensively wage as a member of Congress. So, AOC faces a choice: Represent the uncompromising interests of an ideology or accept the prudential compromises demanded of a lawmaker. If her recent conversion is any indication, Ocasio-Cortez may be making her peace with power at the expense of purity.