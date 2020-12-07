With the advent of effective vaccines to protect against COVID-19 infections, the industrialized world has begun to think about life after the pandemic. After the public health crisis is behind us, priority number one will be to address the lingering public economic crisis.

In the United States, 11 million jobs have vanished. Some $670 billion in annualized gross domestic product has been wiped out. A second wave of the virus has forced states to reimpose severe restrictions on social and economic life, slowing the pace of recovery and forcing hundreds of thousands of working-age Americans out of the labor force. And although most economic forecasters surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics expect economic growth to rebound in 2021, federal spending increased by 47 percent in 2020 (so far) in pursuit of necessary relief and stimulus programs. The result was another $3.1 trillion added to the national debt. At current rates, U.S. federal debt will eclipse America’s GDP for the first time since 1946, but with no postwar boom on the horizon to rescue the public coffers even if interest rates remain historically low.

Joe Biden’s incoming administration will inherit this crisis, but there are few indications they see the coming state of affairs as a crisis. At least, not in the long run.

The president-elect has devoted himself during the transition period to lobbying Congress to pass another relief package—a necessity that stalled during the campaign but has only become more urgent as states once again compel local businesses to shut their doors. Beyond the pandemic, however, Biden’s priorities are not dissimilar from those he campaigned on before COVID-19 reached American shores.

Much depends on which party emerges with control of the U.S. Senate after January 5 runoff elections in Georgia. But to hear Biden tell it, the plan to “build our economy back better” involves massive, but unspecified, “public investment.” Indeed, we’re going to invest until we’re sick of investing. The “updated social contract” Team Biden hopes to craft involves “far-reaching, productive investments.” They’re “investments” that no one, certainly not Republicans who “doled out trillions in giveaways to the wealthy and corporations,” can argue against. They will be “bold investments” on top of “the 10-year investments he has already announced.” None dare call it “spending.”

The incoming president will seek no less than $7.3 trillion in new spending over the next 10 years, much of which is a vestigial artifact from the Democratic Party’s presidential primary race. Those funds will be dedicated to revamping America’s infrastructure, investing in a clean-energy economy, crafting an industrial policy to boost domestic manufacturing, creating inducements for private and public interests to “buy American,” providing tuition-free community college, expanding access to child care and preschool, and giving aid to prospective homebuyers and renters. Almost all these priorities predate the pandemic, and, therefore, rest on the presumption that the U.S. has not spent over $3 trillion in emergency funds it did not have.

That is not to say that Biden or his fellow Democrats have devoted no thought to how to pay for all this. Biden plans to raise tax revenue over a decade by closing loopholes, hiking the social-security payroll tax, and limiting deductions on taxpayers earning more than $400,000. He would also raise corporate taxes by seven points and tax capital-gains dividends for incomes over $1 million at standard rates. Though independent analyses of Biden’s tax plan would put the country on surer financial footing over the next decade, they’re insufficient to cover the costs he’s asking from Congress. And looming in Biden’s term in office is an entitlement crisis—Medicare’s hospital trust fund is expected to be depleted by the last year of Biden’s first term, and Social Security’s disability benefits will likely be exhausted by the second year of his second term, should he seek it.

More troubling, the firms that were hardest hit by the pandemic can’t bank on a business-friendly administration. Biden’s desire to restore Obama-era environmental rules will likely discourage long-term investments in capital and employees. His plan to hike the federal minimum wage to $15, too, will induce businesses to hire fewer workers and reduce consumption, though it will increase the purchasing power of the roughly 30 million lower-income Americans who are expected to benefit from such a plan. Revenue-boosting tax hikes will not have the restorative effect Democrats want if the economic activity they hope to tax remains depressed.

Much of Biden’s agenda is unchanged from the age before the pandemic. In 2019, he sought a $1.3 trillion infrastructure plan, a $1.7 trillion climate plan, a $750 billion health care plan, and a $750 billion education plan. At roughly $3.2 trillion, this might sound like a step down from the $7.3 trillion Biden wants from Congress now. But if Republicans hold both seats in Georgia and control Congress’s upper chamber in 2021, economists expect Biden to scale back his demands. By how much? To about $3 trillion. In other words, relatively little change from 2019.

It’s not irrational to contend that Joe Biden owes his presidency to the pandemic. He certainly talks about COVID and its effects like the all-consuming crisis it is. But if Biden or his team have devoted much long-term thought to what the world will look like when this is all behind us, it’s not apparent in his economic proposals.