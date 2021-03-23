The news that former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell is arguing that no one should have taken her claims regarding election fraud seriously suggests an interesting crisis of confidence is upon us. Both parties are beholden to exculpatory narratives for their own failures that are, in essence, lies, but do any of them possess the capacity for shame? Also, progressives with an ingrained hatred of the pharmaceutical industry face a conundrum.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher. And check out the COMMENTARY podcast merch page.