The final debate of the 2020 presidential cycle featured a surprisingly competent Donald Trump and a listless Joe Biden. And that lopsided performance has led Biden’s tacit or overt supporters in the press to approach the subject of Biden’s mendacity gingerly and with trepidation. But that abdication will have profoundly negative consequences if Joe Biden becomes president.

