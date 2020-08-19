Search
The second night of the Democratic National Convention, while better staged and presented than night one, has frustrated Democratic partisans because it once again featured too many Republicans. But if the conventions no longer serve as events at which a nominee is chosen and a platform is settled upon, what’s their point if not to make the party’s pitch to voters outside their tent? Also, Laura Loomer’s primary victory and the slow death of the institutional apparatus once known as the GOP.

Governance vs. Grievance via @commentarymagazine
Noah Rothman is the Associate Editor of Commentary and the author of Unjust: Social Justice and the Unmaking of America.

