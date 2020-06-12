The Democratic Party is self-radicalizing. The Republican Party seems unable to capitalize on that. And the country waits to see which radical group will govern it next.
Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher.
Access your Commentary account.
The Democratic Party is self-radicalizing. The Republican Party seems unable to capitalize on that. And the country waits to see which radical group will govern it next.
Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher.
Scroll Down For the Next Article