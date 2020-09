President Donald Trump stares into the storm as revelations he gave to Bob Woodward about how he deliberately downplayed the threat posed by COVID-19 dominate the news. He is, as ever, his own worst enemy. Also, the absurd and politicized reports around how gatherings of Trump supporters (and seemingly only Trump supporters) represent a public health emergency.

