Bloomberg View columnist Eli Lake is back on the show to talk about why recently released transcripts from 2016 only support the conclusions his article on the railroading of Michael Flynn by the Justice Department. Also, the elite liberal revolt against the notion that law and order should be restored by all available means, and the political backlash that may be brewing among the law-abiding when it is clear that abiding by the law is a voluntary condition.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher.