Nancy Pelosi has never lacked for praise. She was deemed “a shrewd strategist who is always looking toward her next move (or several),” by the New York Times in the wake of the Democratic Party’s 2018 victories. The Washington Post’s Karen Tumulty observed that her calculated efforts as Speaker of the House to keep a restive left flank at bay while burying the White House in oversight investigations rendered her a “dangerous foil” for an impulsive president. Even her political opponents had to give her credit. As Steve Bannon ruefully confessed, “Nancy Pelosi is a master at political warfare.”

It has been clear for some time, though, that the iteration of Nancy Pelosi these and other observers were praising is not the same figure who took control of the Speaker’s gavel in January of 2019. Pelosi’s serial stumbles, tactical blunders, and solipsistic comprehension of the political landscape are snowballing liabilities for the party she leads in the House.

On Tuesday night, Sen. Ed Markey became the first Massachusetts politician to defeat a man with the last name Kennedy in a Bay State primary race. This could hardly be considered an upset; nearly every poll of the race since late July has suggested the incumbent would secure a double-digit victory over his challenger, Rep. Joe Kennedy—and the polls were right. That air of inevitability proved no obstacle for Pelosi, who endorsed Kennedy as late as August 20. But not only did she back the wrong horse, she did so on the most gauche of premises. The endorsement was prompted, Pelosi said, by Markey’s “assault” “on the Kennedy family” and their “policy legacy.” The last time any Democratic politician could have invoked the Kennedy family’s hallowed patrimony and implied that this lineage was the rightful legatee of one of Massachusetts’ seats in the U.S. Senate was a decade ago when the state’s voters rendered a negative verdict on the notion that this was “the Kennedys’ seat.” Somehow, Pelosi missed that memo.

This was only the latest example of how Pelosi’s strategic instincts have atrophied. “I don’t think there should be any debates,” Pelosi said of the presidential race last week. “I do not think that the president of the United States has comported himself in a way that anybody should that has any association with truth, evidence, data, and facts.” This unexpected and unsolicited advice was summarily dismissed by the target of her counsel, Joe Biden. In fact, Biden and his allies in the press had previously claimed that the idea that Biden would avoid debating Trump was a Republican fabrication. Why Pelosi would put herself in a position to be so easily dismissed is particularly confounding unless you are willing to assume that this errant thought was devoid of any strategic insight.

It’s not the first time that Pelosi has put herself in a position to be ignored. In March, amid tense negotiations in the Senate on a massive $2 trillion economic relief package, Pelosi inserted herself into that process by producing her own competing relief bill. Loaded with giveaways to favored Democratic interest groups, including PBS, Institute of Museum and Library Services, several selective Washington D.C.-based charter schools, and the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Pelosi’s legislation was one of the most politically ill-considered documents in recent memory. To the extent that her intervention into these negotiations derailed them, it was only to produce some diversionary levity over this tactically graceless maneuver.

Outflanking Pelosi has become something of a hobby for Republicans and Democrats alike. At the outset of the 116th Congress, the Speaker set out to pursue an aggressive messaging strategy masquerading as a legislative agenda. The centerpiece of this campaign was a constitutionally dubious but populist package that tackled “corruption” and reduced the obstacles to casting a ballot. The implicit and likely advantageous contrast she sought to strike with Trump-era Republicans was obvious. But the initiative was quickly scuttled by a cabal of progressive insurgents.

By March of 2019, the anti-corruption agenda had become an afterthought. Instead, the spotlight was focused on the Green New Deal and Medicare-for-All—two initiatives that Pelosi sought to undermine, both publicly and in private. But she was nevertheless compelled to offer her own, more rational version of the Green New Deal and to concede to House hearings on the viability of universalizing Medicare. Filtered through the distorting lens of liberal partisanship, these maneuvers were cast as deft efforts to keep Pelosi’s left flank in line, but a more dispassionate assessment would likely see these for what they were: defeats.

Even the New York Times characterized the atmosphere within the Democratic Caucus as “open warfare” between Pelosi and the telegenic quadrumvirate that calls itself the “squad.” Well, the war is over, and Pelosi lost. The very condition that had led Tumulty to praise Pelosi’s strategic depth, her efforts to avoid impeaching the president while tarnishing his administration’s reputation via House investigatory mechanisms, failed. The evidence of Pelosi’s error is apparent in the fact that impeachment almost never came up during the Democratic Party’s nominating convention, though Republicans weren’t nearly as shy about the subject. Nevertheless, the myth of the Speaker’s legislative competence persists.

This week, Pelosi has again made herself the story–in the most amateurish fashion imaginable. For nearly half a year, San Francisco residents have been unable to patronize the services of hairdressers, barbers, or stylists indoors as part of the city’s aggressive efforts to combat the pandemic. Those rules do not apply to Pelosi, apparently, who was filmed enjoying the climate-controlled services of her local hairstylist—and without a cumbersome facemask. How bad is this for Pelosi? The Washington Post’s headline told the tale: “GOP slams Nancy Pelosi for her indoor haircut in San Francisco, where that’s still banned.” As ever, the worse the story is for Democrats, the more likely the press is to focus on the Republican reaction to it.

Pelosi’s clumsy handling of Democratic affairs has evolved beyond disadvantageous and is now approaching the point of becoming a real liability. Her party will no doubt adopt a defensive posture and rally around its ineffectual leader if only to avoid lending credence to a phenomenon Republicans merely noticed. But the problem isn’t going away, and Democrats will have to do something about it eventually.