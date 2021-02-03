As congressional negotiations over a COVID relief package drag on, the first major legislative test of Joe Biden’s presidency has transformed into a test of wills.

Democrats, who control both chambers of Congress and the White House, have made their desires plain. Republicans have made a counteroffer, and the president has heard them out. And it looks like some sort of compromise is in the offing. It’s all rather boring. And for anyone who has followed politics over the last 12 years, boring is an extraordinary departure from the status quo.

Politics in Washington isn’t about compromising anymore. It’s not about making incremental reforms on the margins in lieu of sweeping and comprehensive overhauls. It’s about seeing your opponents crushed and humiliated, even at the expense of your long-term political position. For some in Biden’s orbit, his failure to embrace the Cesarean model of presidential comportment has come as a disappointment.

Democrats, wrote NBC News reporter Sahil Kapur, “run on bipartisanship because their base is into the Aaron Sorkin idealism,” whereas Republicans “don’t because their base is more into owning the libs.” This isn’t an uncommon sentiment in the center-left press, though it verges on the solipsistic. Republicans would be surprised to learn that Democrats are instinctively allergic to hardball tactics and polarizing rhetoric. But this expression of anxiety with Biden’s accommodationist impulses seems to be shared by no less a figure than the president’s chief of staff, Ron Klain. At least, if we are to take the trepidatious murmurs of dissent within the White House at face value.

Following Biden’s decision to meet with ten Senate Republicans amid relief negotiations, the Biden White House released a statement that struck a surprisingly confrontational tone. That statement, one unnamed figure in Biden’s orbit said later, did not channel the voice of the president but Klain’s. “It’s not like our plan is perfect, and there’s nothing we can improve,” that Biden advisor lamented. “Vintage Biden would not have been that harsh.”

What’s missing from all this is a clear-eyed sense of the political landscape, which was only modestly rearranged by voters last November. The ambiguous verdict voters rendered has not been undone by the Democratic Party’s surprising victories in Georgia.

Democrats control all the levers of power in Washington now, but even that is is in part a function of Republican consent; the deal that gives Democrats the whip hand in the 50-50 Senate was only struck on Wednesday. It must still be ratified with Republican votes. The Democratic Party’s hold on power is tenuous outside that chamber, too. Nancy Pelosi holds only a five-seat majority in the House after the GOP outperformed the polls and political handicapper’s expectations to win a net gain of 15 seats. Republicans beat expectations in Senate races, as well, losing only two of the eight vulnerable seats in play that year. And across the country, the GOP performed shockingly well at the state legislative level. Far from losing control of up to 19 state legislative chambers across the country, as some analysts expected, Republicans actually gained ground.

It’s important to keep this in mind because the president’s advisors and his allies in the press seem eager to ignore the reality that Joe Biden has no coattails. He is the first president in a decade who does not command the affections of an adoring cultlike following, and his legislative agenda is not particularly well defined. Indeed, his administration’s first priority is to fulfill Donald Trump’s out-of-nowhere demand to see Congress pass the equivalent of $2,000 in individual stimulus—a directive Trump issued on a lark in December amid a feud with Mitch McConnell. In sum, Joe Biden entered office one of the weakest presidents in living memory.

With these factors in mind, longtime political analyst Charlie Cook rendered the most obvious verdict, though it has thus far eluded the Democratic Party’s more combative friends and associates: Biden isn’t negligently husbanding the political capital he acquired when he won the presidency—he might be sacrificing it.

Writing on the ongoing negotiations over COVID relief, Cook observed: “While ‘take it or leave it’ demands are certainly not new to politics or the legislative process, it is rather odd that the White House’s initial offer has also become its final demand.” Cook added that the effort to shoehorn age-old progressive wish list items into an emergency relief package and shame anyone who is even a little squeamish about the prospect is to “soil your nest,” thereby making future legislative victories less likely. “Why recklessly discard what little political capital he has?” Cook asked.

Most likely, the answer is that Biden’s flank wants the president to misread the political environment, overinterpret the mandate he received from voters in November, and treat the opposition with abject contempt. In short, they want Joe Biden to behave like Donald Trump. But if there was one promise the 46th President made on the campaign trail, it was to not be like the 45th president.