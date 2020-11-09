Search
Login

Americans awoke on Monday to some unambiguously good news.

The drug company Pfizer announced that the early analysis of a large-scale trial of a vaccine candidate was more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 among volunteers with no prior coronavirus infection. The data is preliminary. It has not been peer-reviewed, and it is far from conclusive. But the speed with which the pharmaceutical industry has raced toward a vaccine is nothing short of a medical miracle. And this, the first glimmer of real hope for delivery from the conditions into which the pandemic consigned us all, was met with elation across the country. And yet, not everyone was thrilled with the news—among the less sanguine were the Democrats who spent the campaign inculcating in their voters a baseless and cynical paranoia.

Subscribe or Sign in to Read More

 

Unlock this and every single article and issue since 1945

CHOOSE YOUR PLANSaveSave

Noah Rothman is the Associate Editor of Commentary and the author of Unjust: Social Justice and the Unmaking of America.

Letter
+ A A -
You may also like
Close
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied