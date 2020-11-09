Americans awoke on Monday to some unambiguously good news.

The drug company Pfizer announced that the early analysis of a large-scale trial of a vaccine candidate was more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 among volunteers with no prior coronavirus infection. The data is preliminary. It has not been peer-reviewed, and it is far from conclusive. But the speed with which the pharmaceutical industry has raced toward a vaccine is nothing short of a medical miracle. And this, the first glimmer of real hope for delivery from the conditions into which the pandemic consigned us all, was met with elation across the country. And yet, not everyone was thrilled with the news—among the less sanguine were the Democrats who spent the campaign inculcating in their voters a baseless and cynical paranoia.