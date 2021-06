The progressive left is having a fit over its more moderate members, who have failed to support their transformative designs. But aren’t they saving Joe Biden’s presidency from the unforeseen consequences of pursuing a sweeping agenda on which he didn’t even run? Also, the journalistic backlash against reporting on Israel objectively.

