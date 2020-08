It’s November 3. Much of the country has re-imposed lockdown restrictions. Businesses are failing in record numbers. The nation’s education system is teetering on the brink. And Election Day is typified by long lines at a truncated number of polling places and a record number of absentee ballots that will take weeks to tally. This perfectly thinkable scenario could have disastrous results.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher.