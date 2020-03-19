“Like previous White House briefings, this one suffered from conflicting messages from the president and his advisers,” Bloomberg News reported today. “Trump, for example, said the malaria drug chloroquine had been approved and could be given to coronavirus patients with a prescription. But an FDA spokesperson clarified mid-press conference that the drug had not been approved for use with Covid-19 patients and FDA chief Stephen Hahn added it was only for use in trials at the moment.”

This “contradicting” of the president was, in fact, not a contradiction at all. Tantalizing but very preliminary data around the world suggest drugs like Hydroxychloroquine and Remdesivir may be effective treatments for reducing the severity of the symptoms. Neither is approved by the FDA for treating patients infected with Coronavirus, but that does not mean treatment is prohibited. The use of an approved drug for an unapproved purpose is infrequent but not uncommon. There is a standard for repurposing existing molecules and, amid a global health crisis, that is a critical element of any holistic effort to stop the spread of this virus.