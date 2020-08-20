Search
Login

The podcast breaks down the third night of the Democratic National Convention, which featured prominent speeches by President Barack Obama and Sen. Kamala Harris.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunesSoundCloud, and Stitcher.

The Party of Identity via @commentarymagazine
Noah Rothman is the Associate Editor of Commentary and the author of Unjust: Social Justice and the Unmaking of America.

Letter
+ A A -
You may also like
Close
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied