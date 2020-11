What is driving the political world’s prohibitive fixation with the president even as he has largely ceded the spotlight to his successor? Is it Trump’s still menacing but largely banal self-affirmations on Twitter, or is Joe Biden just such an unenthusiastic prospect for the left that they are milking the final weeks of the Trump era for all they are worth?

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher.