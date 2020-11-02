Donald Trump’s most engaged supporters are getting agitated, and it’s making everyone else nervous.

Over the weekend, footage from Texas, in which Trump supporters driving pickup trucks and flying oversize “Trump 2020” flags surrounded a Biden campaign bus at high speed, captured the attention of the national press. These Trump fans created dangerous conditions on the road, and the FBI is investigating the incident. But they were not alone. Elsewhere, similarly viral footage has featured Trump supporters aggressively confronting Biden voters or blocking traffic on major highways such as the New Jersey Parkway’s express lane.