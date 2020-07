Donald Trump’s Friday night commutation of his associate, Roger Stone, further reinforces the public’s apprehension about his presidency. Parsing the statistics that contribute to the impression that the country is in the grip of a new surge of COVID-19 cases. And Peter Beinart’s attack on Israel even as the Jewish State is again saving the world from the prospect of a rogue nuclear power in the Middle East.

