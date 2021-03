On today’s COMMENTARY podcast: The mass murder of Asian-American women in an attack in Georgia, the apparently sexual motive behind those killings, and the sources of racial tension in America. Also, the Biden administration’s endorsement of a “three-foot rule” in schools and the conflict between educators and their union representatives.

