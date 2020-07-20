Rising COVID case rates have still not yet manifested in overwhelming hospitalization rates or even rising mortality figures. Donald Trump continues to fail to represent the interests of Americans who fear and resent lawlessness in American cities. And the social justice movement comes for classical music and the meritocracy that elevates the deserving to positions of prominence. The question now looms large: How much is enough?

