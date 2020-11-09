As America’s nerves frayed in the immediate post-election period, Israeli leaders were immediately preoccupied with whether, when, and exactly how to acknowledge the awkward standoff.

A rush to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden risked offending President Donald Trump, a high-risk likelihood even at the best of times. To do so now, as he alleged electoral fraud, could well have been seen as the ultimate betrayal and humiliation, with frightening consequences.